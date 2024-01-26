Carol Doda Topless at the Condor (2024)

Picturehouse

This revealing and fascinating documentary tells the story of a daring young woman who fired one of the first shots in the sexual revolution of the 1960s and became an international sex symbol and a San Francisco tourist attraction second only to the Golden Gate Bridge.

Carol Doda Topless at the Condor gives audiences an entertaining and revealing look behind the scenes of Doda’s improbable journey from cocktail waitress to international icon and defender of sexual freedom. The film was co-directed by San Francisco-based filmmakers Marlo McKenzie and Jonathan Parker ((Untitled), Bartleby) and produced by Metallica co-founder and drummer Lars Ulrich.