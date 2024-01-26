Ricky Stanicky (2024)

Amazon Prime Video, Farrelly Films, Footloose Productions, Gerber Pictures, Michael De Luca Productions

When three childhood best friends pull a prank gone wrong, they invent the imaginary Ricky Stanicky to get them out of trouble! Twenty years after creating this friend, Dean, JT, and Wes (Zac Efron, Andrew Santino, and Jermaine Fowler) still use the nonexistent Ricky as a handy alibi for their immature behavior. When their spouses and partners get suspicious and demand to finally meet the fabled Mr. Stanicky, the guilty trio decide to hire washed-up actor and raunchy celebrity impersonator “Rock Hard” Rod (John Cena) to bring him to life. But when Rod takes his role of a lifetime too far, they begin to wish they’d never invented Ricky in the first place.

Directed by Peter Farrelly, Ricky Stanicky also stars William H. Macy, Lex Scott Davis and Anja Savcic.