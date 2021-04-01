Ennio Morricone Themes: Western Special Vinyl Edition

View larger $39.99

Music on Vinyl proudly presents the brand new Ennio Morricone Themes series, a unique collection of the greatest scores The Maestro composed for movies over the past 70 years, divided into different Themes. Western is the first in a series of five double vinyl releases that bring together some of Ennio Morricones greatest soundtrack music.

Each Theme centers on a different movie genre, together they allow the listener to rediscover the unmatched genius of the greatest movie composer of all time. Western contains a selection of defining Morricone songs, featured in legendary Spaghetti Western movies like Once Upon A Time In The West, A Fistful of Dollars, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, A Pistol for Ringo, The Return of Ringo and many more, selected on 2 LPs. Starting 70 years ago as an arranger for the piece Mamma Bianca, Ennio Morricone is the emperor of scores and soundtracks. Morricone has always been a huge influence for the likes of Hans Zimmer, Danger Mouse, Muse, Metallica and many more musicians. Hes one of the most successful composers of all-time, selling over 70 million records and winning dozens of awards.

The item is sealed & unused, and has a bend in the corner. Please review photos for condition details.

Special Features

180 Gram Audiophile Vinyl

PVC Protective Sleeve

Gatefold Sleeve with Silver-Spot Varnish on the Outside and Images of Iconic Movie Posters on the Inside

4-Page Insert

Liner Notes By Claudio Fuiano

A Selection Of Defining Morricone Songs, Featured In Classic Western Movies Like Once Upon A Time In The West, A Fistful Of Dollars, The Good, The Bad And The Ugly, A Pistol For Ringo, The Return Of Ringo, and many more

Part One of the Morricone Themes Collection

Playlists

Side A

A Fistful of Dollars (Titoli) / Per Un Pugno Di Dollari (Titoli)

From A Fistful of Dollars / Per Un Pugno Di Dollari

Death Rides a Horse / Da Uomo A Uomo

From Death Rides a Horse / Da Uomo A Uomo

Lonesome Billy

From Bullets Don't Argue / Le Pistole Non Discutono

For a Few Dollars More / Per Qualche Dollaro In Piu

From For a Few Dollars More / Per Qualche Dollaro In Piu

The Big Gundown (La Caccia) / La Resa Dei Conti (La Caccia)

From The Big Gundown / La Resa Dei Conti

The Hellbenders / I Crudeli

From The Hellbenders / I Crudeli

Face to Face / Faccia A Faccia

From Face to Face / Faccia A Faccia

Side B

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly / Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo (Titoli)

From The Good, the Bad and the Ugly / Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo

Gli Indiani

From Bullets Don't Argue / Le Pistole Non Discutono

A Fistful of Dollars / Per Un Pugno Di Dollari

From A Fistful of Dollars / Per Un Pugno Di Dollari

Lets Go and Kill, Companions / Vamos A Matar Companeros

From Lets Go and Kill, Companions / Vamos A Matar Companeros

A Pistol for Ringo / Una Pistola Per Ringo

From A Pistol for Ringo / Una Pistola Per Ringo

Mystic and Severe / Mistico E Severo

From Death Rides a Horse / Da Uomo A Uomo

The Mercenary (Larena) / Il Mercenario (Larena)

From The Mercenary / Il Mercenario

Side C

Once Upon a Time in the West / Cera Una Volta Il West

From Once Upon a Time in the West / Cera Una Volta Il West

Bullets Dont Argue / Le Pistole Non Discutono

From Bullets Don't Argue / Le Pistole Non Discutono

The Return of Ringo / Il Ritorno Di Ringo

From The Return of Ringo / Il Ritorno Di Ringo

Ecstasy of Gold / Lestasi Delloro

From The Good, the Bad and the Ugly / Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo

Marcia Dei Mac Gregor

From Seven Guns for the MacGregors / Sette Pistole Per I Mac Gregor

Life Is Tough, Eh Providence? / La Vita A Volte E Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza?

From Life Is Tough, Eh Providence? / La Vita A Volte E Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza?

Side D

Viva La Revolucion (Theme From Tepepa)

From Tepepa

Man with a Harmonica / Luomo Dellarmonica

From Once Upon a Time in the West / Cera Una Volta Il West

Paying of the Scores / La Resa Dei Conti

From For a Few Dollars More / Per Qualche Dollaro In Piu

My Name Is Nobody / Il Mio Nome E Nessuno

From My Name Is Nobody / Il Mio Nome E Nessuno

Santa Fe Express

From Seven Guns for the MacGregors / Sette Pistole Per I Mac Gregor

Here We Go Again, Eh Providence? / Ci Risiamo, Vero Provvidenza?

From Here We Go Again, Eh Providence? / Ci Risiamo, Vero Provvidenza?

Number of Discs: 2

