Ennio Morricone Themes: Western Special Vinyl Edition

Filmography A Fistful of Dollars | A Pistol for Ringo | Bullets Don't Argue | Death Rides a Horse | Face to Face | For A Few Dollars More | Here We Go Again Eh Providence? | Let's Go and Kill Companions | Life Is Tough | My Name Is Nobody | Once Upon a Time in the West | Seven Guns for the MacGregors | Tepepa | The Big Gundown | The Good The Bad and The Ugly | The Hellbenders | The Mercenary | The Return of Ringo
- Product Release Date: April 24, 2020
Music on Vinyl proudly presents the brand new Ennio Morricone Themes series, a unique collection of the greatest scores The Maestro composed for movies over the past 70 years, divided into different Themes. Western is the first in a series of five double vinyl releases that bring together some of Ennio Morricones greatest soundtrack music.
Each Theme centers on a different movie genre, together they allow the listener to rediscover the unmatched genius of the greatest movie composer of all time. Western contains a selection of defining Morricone songs, featured in legendary Spaghetti Western movies like Once Upon A Time In The West, A Fistful of Dollars, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, A Pistol for Ringo, The Return of Ringo and many more, selected on 2 LPs. Starting 70 years ago as an arranger for the piece Mamma Bianca, Ennio Morricone is the emperor of scores and soundtracks. Morricone has always been a huge influence for the likes of Hans Zimmer, Danger Mouse, Muse, Metallica and many more musicians. Hes one of the most successful composers of all-time, selling over 70 million records and winning dozens of awards.
The item is sealed & unused, and has a bend in the corner. Please review photos for condition details.
Special Features
- 180 Gram Audiophile Vinyl
- PVC Protective Sleeve
- Gatefold Sleeve with Silver-Spot Varnish on the Outside and Images of Iconic Movie Posters on the Inside
- 4-Page Insert
- Liner Notes By Claudio Fuiano
- A Selection Of Defining Morricone Songs, Featured In Classic Western Movies Like Once Upon A Time In The West, A Fistful Of Dollars, The Good, The Bad And The Ugly, A Pistol For Ringo, The Return Of Ringo, and many more
- Part One of the Morricone Themes Collection
Playlists
- Side A
- A Fistful of Dollars (Titoli) / Per Un Pugno Di Dollari (Titoli)
From A Fistful of Dollars / Per Un Pugno Di Dollari
- Death Rides a Horse / Da Uomo A Uomo
From Death Rides a Horse / Da Uomo A Uomo
- Lonesome Billy
From Bullets Don't Argue / Le Pistole Non Discutono
- For a Few Dollars More / Per Qualche Dollaro In Piu
From For a Few Dollars More / Per Qualche Dollaro In Piu
- The Big Gundown (La Caccia) / La Resa Dei Conti (La Caccia)
From The Big Gundown / La Resa Dei Conti
- The Hellbenders / I Crudeli
From The Hellbenders / I Crudeli
- Face to Face / Faccia A Faccia
From Face to Face / Faccia A Faccia
- Side B
- The Good, the Bad and the Ugly / Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo (Titoli)
From The Good, the Bad and the Ugly / Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo
- Gli Indiani
From Bullets Don't Argue / Le Pistole Non Discutono
- A Fistful of Dollars / Per Un Pugno Di Dollari
From A Fistful of Dollars / Per Un Pugno Di Dollari
- Lets Go and Kill, Companions / Vamos A Matar Companeros
From Lets Go and Kill, Companions / Vamos A Matar Companeros
- A Pistol for Ringo / Una Pistola Per Ringo
From A Pistol for Ringo / Una Pistola Per Ringo
- Mystic and Severe / Mistico E Severo
From Death Rides a Horse / Da Uomo A Uomo
- The Mercenary (Larena) / Il Mercenario (Larena)
From The Mercenary / Il Mercenario
- Side C
- Once Upon a Time in the West / Cera Una Volta Il West
From Once Upon a Time in the West / Cera Una Volta Il West
- Bullets Dont Argue / Le Pistole Non Discutono
From Bullets Don't Argue / Le Pistole Non Discutono
- The Return of Ringo / Il Ritorno Di Ringo
From The Return of Ringo / Il Ritorno Di Ringo
- Ecstasy of Gold / Lestasi Delloro
From The Good, the Bad and the Ugly / Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo
- Marcia Dei Mac Gregor
From Seven Guns for the MacGregors / Sette Pistole Per I Mac Gregor
- Life Is Tough, Eh Providence? / La Vita A Volte E Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza?
From Life Is Tough, Eh Providence? / La Vita A Volte E Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza?
- Side D
- Viva La Revolucion (Theme From Tepepa)
From Tepepa
- Man with a Harmonica / Luomo Dellarmonica
From Once Upon a Time in the West / Cera Una Volta Il West
- Paying of the Scores / La Resa Dei Conti
From For a Few Dollars More / Per Qualche Dollaro In Piu
- My Name Is Nobody / Il Mio Nome E Nessuno
From My Name Is Nobody / Il Mio Nome E Nessuno
- Santa Fe Express
From Seven Guns for the MacGregors / Sette Pistole Per I Mac Gregor
- Here We Go Again, Eh Providence? / Ci Risiamo, Vero Provvidenza?
From Here We Go Again, Eh Providence? / Ci Risiamo, Vero Provvidenza?
