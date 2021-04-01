Share Page Support Us
Ennio Morricone Themes: Western Special Vinyl Edition

$39.99
From: $34.70
See Options

1 in stock
Q56 - Vinyl
SKU: 210401-86100-1
UPC: 8719262015739
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition.
1 in stock
Q57 - Vinyl
SKU: 210401-86100-2
UPC: 8719262015739
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
1 in stock
Q58 - Vinyl
SKU: 210401-86100-3
UPC: 8719262015739
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Music on Vinyl proudly presents the brand new Ennio Morricone Themes series, a unique collection of the greatest scores The Maestro composed for movies over the past 70 years, divided into different Themes. Western is the first in a series of five double vinyl releases that bring together some of Ennio Morricones greatest soundtrack music.

Each Theme centers on a different movie genre, together they allow the listener to rediscover the unmatched genius of the greatest movie composer of all time. Western contains a selection of defining Morricone songs, featured in legendary Spaghetti Western movies like Once Upon A Time In The West, A Fistful of Dollars, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, A Pistol for Ringo, The Return of Ringo and many more, selected on 2 LPs. Starting 70 years ago as an arranger for the piece Mamma Bianca, Ennio Morricone is the emperor of scores and soundtracks. Morricone has always been a huge influence for the likes of Hans Zimmer, Danger Mouse, Muse, Metallica and many more musicians. Hes one of the most successful composers of all-time, selling over 70 million records and winning dozens of awards.

The item is sealed & unused, and has a bend in the corner. Please review photos for condition details.

Special Features

  • 180 Gram Audiophile Vinyl
  • PVC Protective Sleeve
  • Gatefold Sleeve with Silver-Spot Varnish on the Outside and Images of Iconic Movie Posters on the Inside
  • 4-Page Insert
  • Liner Notes By Claudio Fuiano
  • A Selection Of Defining Morricone Songs, Featured In Classic Western Movies Like Once Upon A Time In The West, A Fistful Of Dollars, The Good, The Bad And The Ugly, A Pistol For Ringo, The Return Of Ringo, and many more
  • Part One of the Morricone Themes Collection

Playlists

  • Side A
  • A Fistful of Dollars (Titoli) / Per Un Pugno Di Dollari (Titoli)
    From A Fistful of Dollars / Per Un Pugno Di Dollari
  • Death Rides a Horse / Da Uomo A Uomo
    From Death Rides a Horse / Da Uomo A Uomo
  • Lonesome Billy
    From Bullets Don't Argue / Le Pistole Non Discutono
  • For a Few Dollars More / Per Qualche Dollaro In Piu
    From For a Few Dollars More / Per Qualche Dollaro In Piu
  • The Big Gundown (La Caccia) / La Resa Dei Conti (La Caccia)
    From The Big Gundown / La Resa Dei Conti
  • The Hellbenders / I Crudeli
    From The Hellbenders / I Crudeli
  • Face to Face / Faccia A Faccia
    From Face to Face / Faccia A Faccia
  • Side B
  • The Good, the Bad and the Ugly / Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo (Titoli)
    From The Good, the Bad and the Ugly / Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo
  • Gli Indiani
    From Bullets Don't Argue / Le Pistole Non Discutono
  • A Fistful of Dollars / Per Un Pugno Di Dollari
    From A Fistful of Dollars / Per Un Pugno Di Dollari
  • Lets Go and Kill, Companions / Vamos A Matar Companeros
    From Lets Go and Kill, Companions / Vamos A Matar Companeros
  • A Pistol for Ringo / Una Pistola Per Ringo
    From A Pistol for Ringo / Una Pistola Per Ringo
  • Mystic and Severe / Mistico E Severo
    From Death Rides a Horse / Da Uomo A Uomo
  • The Mercenary (Larena) / Il Mercenario (Larena)
    From The Mercenary / Il Mercenario
  • Side C
  • Once Upon a Time in the West / Cera Una Volta Il West
    From Once Upon a Time in the West / Cera Una Volta Il West
  • Bullets Dont Argue / Le Pistole Non Discutono
    From Bullets Don't Argue / Le Pistole Non Discutono
  • The Return of Ringo / Il Ritorno Di Ringo
    From The Return of Ringo / Il Ritorno Di Ringo
  • Ecstasy of Gold / Lestasi Delloro
    From The Good, the Bad and the Ugly / Il Buono, Il Brutto, Il Cattivo
  • Marcia Dei Mac Gregor
    From Seven Guns for the MacGregors / Sette Pistole Per I Mac Gregor
  • Life Is Tough, Eh Providence? / La Vita A Volte E Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza?
    From Life Is Tough, Eh Providence? / La Vita A Volte E Molto Dura, Vero Provvidenza?
  • Side D
  • Viva La Revolucion (Theme From Tepepa)
    From Tepepa
  • Man with a Harmonica / Luomo Dellarmonica
    From Once Upon a Time in the West / Cera Una Volta Il West
  • Paying of the Scores / La Resa Dei Conti
    From For a Few Dollars More / Per Qualche Dollaro In Piu
  • My Name Is Nobody / Il Mio Nome E Nessuno
    From My Name Is Nobody / Il Mio Nome E Nessuno
  • Santa Fe Express
    From Seven Guns for the MacGregors / Sette Pistole Per I Mac Gregor
  • Here We Go Again, Eh Providence? / Ci Risiamo, Vero Provvidenza?
    From Here We Go Again, Eh Providence? / Ci Risiamo, Vero Provvidenza?

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
