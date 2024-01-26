Road House (2024 film) (2024)

Amazon Prime Video, Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), Silver Pictures

Jake Gyllenhaal stars in Road House, a remake of Patrick Swayze’s 1989 action thriller of the same name. In the new film, Gyllenhaal plays a former UFC fighter who ends up working at a rowdy bar in the Florida Keys where things are not as they seem. Road House also stars Billy Magnussen, Lukas Gage, Daniela Melchior, Darren Barnet, Jessica Williams, Travis Van Winkle, Joaquim de Almeida, JD Pardo, Beau Knapp, Arturo Castro, B.K. Cannon, Kevin Carroll, Conor McGregor, Hannah Love Lanier, Jay Hieron and Jonathan Kowalsky. The film is directed by Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, The Bourne Identity, Jumper, Fair Game, Go, Swingers) from a script by Anthony Bagarozzi, R. Lance Hill and Chuck Mondry.