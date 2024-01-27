Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 57 Live from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino (2024)

BKFC 57 takes place on February 2, 2024, live from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The headline event features a welterweight clash between BKFC #1 Pound-for-Pound Fighter Luis ‘Baboon’ Palomino and former boxing World Champion Austin ‘No Doubt’ Trout. Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), according to press releases, is the world’s fastest growing combat sports promotion.