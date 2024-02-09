Straight up terror-filled trailer for The Omicron Killer + World Premiere and signing event announced

Filmmaker Jeff Knite’s The Omicron Killer unites international movie star Bai Ling (The Crow, Dumplings), “Scream Queen” Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp, Terrifier 2), and legendary actress Lynn Lowry (George Romero’s The Crazies, David Cronenberg’s Shivers) in a high-octane, terror-filled tale of suspense. The film also features Impractical Jokers’ Rob Emmer as never seen before.

The Omicron Killer has its World Premiere at Laemmle Monica Film Center on Thursday, February 22, 2024, followed by a Q&A and free autograph signing. Find out more at #FanCalendar Here.