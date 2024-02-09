The Omicron Killer World Premiere, Panel and Free Signing at Laemmle Monica Film Center (2024)

Laemmle Monica Film Center

United States > California > Santa Monica > > 90401

Bayview Entertainment, Dark Knites Entertainment, Shadow Films

A copycat serial killer, killing his last victim on the anniversary of the death of the original killer, decides to retire from his life of murder. But his retirement doesn’t last for long. Attacked by vicious thugs, left severely wounded and hospitalized, The Omicron Killer returns, hellbent on vengeance as he embarks on a new reign of terror!

Writer-Director Jeff Knite’s The Omicron Killer unites international movie star Bai Ling (The Crow, Dumplings), “Scream Queen” Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp, Terrifier 2), and Lynn Lowry (George Romero’s The Crazies, David Cronenberg’s Shivers) in a high-octane, terror-filled tale of suspense. The film also features Impractical Jokers’ Rob Emmer. Co-written by Knite with Paugh Shadow, who also plays the title character, The Omicron Killer is executive produced by Richard Bernstein and Stream producer Chris Guttadaro, along with Chris Lazzaro, former producer at Fuzz On The Lens productions (Stream, Terrifier 2, Terrifier 3).