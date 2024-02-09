The Desiring (2024)

Freestyle Digital Media, Pebble Pictures

The Desiring centers on Richard (Joseph Gray), who leads a good, simple life until he discovers his wife Claire (Suzanne Lenz) is having an affair, which unlocks a hidden desire in him. Richard is a typical southern gentleman who loves hunting, work and his wife. However, when Claire has an affair with his friend Eric (Don DiPetta), instead of feeling betrayed, Richard finds himself attracted by the affair and starts to secretly watch.

As he falls deeper down the rabbit hole, he’s haunted by memories of his spiritually fanatic father whose desire for “something more” drove him to suicide. This loss traumatized Richard, which poisoned his capacity for longing and deeper intimacy. The closer Richard gets to Claire and Eric, the closer Claire and Eric get to each other. She is finding a deeper connection with Eric than she has with her husband. When faced with losing Claire, Richard realizes that he’s never fully loved her and finally has to confront his past.

Directed by Byron Lamarque and written by Graham Pritz-Bennett, The Desiring is produced by Lamarque and Pritz-Bennett. The movie features an ensemble cast that includes Joseph Gray, Suzanne Lenz, Don DiPetta, Randy Spence, Treas Ross, Laura Woyasz, Cat Lellie, Tim Perez-Ross, Pamela Hardy, David Price, H. Jazz Undy, Jessica Pruehs and Tina Reynolds.