David Bowie and the Spiders From Mars Perform at Pirates World in Dania, Florida (1972)

Pirates World Amusement Center

United States > Florida > Dania Beach > > 33004

David Bowie and the Spiders From Mars performed at the Pirates World Amusement Center on Sheridan Street in Dania, Florida on November 17, 1972. The concert would become the 74th date of the Ziggy Stardust Tour, which started on January 29, 1972.

The guest performer for this date was Ginger. The group was a late substitution for the billed act Nitzinger, who were double booked and unable to perform at this concert.

This performance included the earliest known recording of “Drive-In Saturday,” Introduced by David Bowie as “a song from the year 2033.”