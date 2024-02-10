20th Anniversary Flow Festival (2024)

Suvilahti Cultural Center

Finland > Helsinki > > Sörnäinen

Flow Festival 2024 is celebrated in the heart of Helsinki on August 9th to 11th. Flow Festival’s program is a carefully thought out and handpicked combination of the brightest stars in pop and indie, the biggest names in DJ and club sounds, and a wide-ranging collection of experimental music.

The Festival hosts around 150 performers, including Fred again.., Pulp, The Smile, PJ Harvey, Raye, Idles, Denzel Curry, Blonde Redhead, Miriam Bryant, Body & Soul, Danny Krivit, Joe Claussell & François K, Ibe, Antti Autio 4, Jesse Markin, Yeboyah, Jambo, Overmono, Herrensauna, Karri Koira, Ege Zulu & Orchestre, Joalin, Vesta, Shrty, Verneri Pohjola: Monkey Mind, Tinyhawk & Bizzarro, Jessie Ware, L’imperatrice, Kenya Grace, Alvvays, Arppa & Sunnuntain, Seireenit, Knife Girl, and Glayden.