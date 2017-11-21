William Friedkin’s The Exorcist 24 x 36 Inch Key Art Movie Poster

View larger $12.98 $8.98 - Select Qty - 1 2

Studio: Warner Bros.

Original U.S. Release: December 26, 1973

Rating: R

William Friedkin’s The Exorcist, based on William Peter Blatty’s novel, centers on a girl named Regan (Linda Blair), who becomes possessed by a mysterious entity, causing her mother to seek the help of two priests to save her.

Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Barton Heyman | Ellen Burstyn | Jack MacGowran | Jason Miller | Kitty Winn | Lee J. Cobb | Linda Blair | Max Von Sydow | Peter Masterson | William O'Malley

Directors: William Friedkin

Project Name: The Exorcist

Authors: William Peter Blatty

