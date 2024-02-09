Freestyle Digital Media to distribute psychological drama The Desiring in March

Byron Allen’s Freestyle Digital Media has nabbed North American VOD rights to the psychological drama The Desiring, which will be available on digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms worldwide, as well as on DVD, starting on March 1, 2024. The Desiring centers on a regular guy who’s leading a normal life, until he discovers his wife is having an affair, unlocking a hidden desire in him. The traumatic experience forces him to confront memories of his spiritually fanatic father who committed suicide.

