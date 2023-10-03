Sci-Fi thriller The Hive set for streaming premiere

Buffalo 8 Productions has announced the North American On Demand release of The Hive, the debut feature from writer/director Jared Allmond. The Hive stars Timothy Haug and Christie Griffin as a feuding couple whose marital problems take a backseat to their fight for survival. Tensions build in the science fiction thriller as the pair attempt to survive the sadistic strangers whose origins are not what they seem. The Hive is set to be released on Cable and Digital VOD October 27, 2023, including Prime Video, Vudu, Vubiquity, Cox and Comcast.

