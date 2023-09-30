Teaser trailer for Eli Roth horror thriller Thanksgiving

Sony Pictures has released a teaser trailer for the slasher horror Thanksgiving, which hits movie theaters November 17, 2023. Thanksgiving is directed and co-written by Eli Roth, who based the feature on the faux cult movie trailer he created for Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino’s Grindhouse tribute double feature. Thanksgiving was co-written by Jeff Rendell and stars Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae, Milo Manheim, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Nell Verlaque, Rick Hoffman and Gina Gershon.

Find out more about Eli Roth’s horror Thanksgiving at #FanCalendar Here.