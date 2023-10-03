The Hive (2023)

Buffalo 8 Productions

The Hive centers on young couple Albie and Penny (Timothy Haug and Christie Griffin) as they attempt to rekindle the fire of a failing marriage by having a night out by themselves. The night takes a desperate turn as the couple return home to armed strangers. With no help from neighbors or law enforcement, they attempt to get evidence of the intrusion, but are captured by the intruders and tortured for information. There’s no hope until Albie escapes and saves his wife. Hellbent on revenge, Albie puts their marriage on the line, but all help has been compromised and there’s nowhere to run.

Written and directed by first-time feature director Jared Allmond, The Hive also stars Miles Taber, Blake Eli, Julianne Ruck, Elizabeth Schembre, Whitney Reade, Anabelle Crivelli and Mark Norwood.