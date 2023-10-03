Action movie legend John Woo teams with John Wick film producer for Silent Night; check out the trailer right here

From cult favorite action film director John Woo and producer Basil Iwanyk (The Continental: From the World of John Wick, Expend4bles, Kandahar, The Contractor, The Informer, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, John Wick 1-4, Gods of Egypt, Sicario) comes the gritty revenge tale Silent Night, which centers on a tormented father (Joel Kinnaman) who witnesses the death of his young son after being caught in a gang’s crossfire on Christmas Eve. While recovering from a wound that costs him his voice, he makes vengeance his life’s mission and embarks on a punishing training regimen in order to avenge his son’s death. Full of Woo’s signature style, Silent Night redefines the action genre with visceral, thrill-a-minute storytelling.

Based on the fact that cinema legend John Woo is taking the helm on Silent Night, along with Iwanyk’s previous credits, it looks like somebody’s about to get their ass kicked in Silent Night. Action movie fans may find clues to what’s coming in 2018’s The Informer, for which Iwanyk previously teamed up with star Joel Kinnaman. I highly recommend checking out the brilliant crime thriller The Informer, if you haven’t already watched it. It’s available on major streaming platforms.

Silent Night is written by Robert Archer Lynn (Deadbox, Already Dead) and also stars Catalina Sandino Moreno, Kid Cudi, Harold Torres, Vinny O’Brien, Yoko Hamamura, Anthony Giulietti and John Pollack.

According to IMDB, Silent Night’s story will be told without a single line of dialogue. Get to movie theaters on December 1st, 2023 to find out if that’s how this revenge tale is actually served up.

Find out more about Silent Night on #FanCalendar Here.