Preview images for Renny Harlin-directed first chapter of The Strangers Trilogy plus NYCC panel confirmed

Lionsgate has released first look photos from horror film The Strangers Trilogy: Chapter 1, directed by Renny Harlin (Cliffhanger, Die Hard 2, The Exorcist: The Beginning). The first chapter of the new trilogy of terror stars Madelaine Petsch (TV’s Riverdale) as a young woman starting a new life with her fiancé (Froy Gutierrez). Suddenly, during a road trip stop in a remote vacation rental in the woods, they become the prey of a mysterious gang of masked strangers who attack without warning or reason. What begins as a fight to stay alive becomes one woman’s journey of courage and cunning in this horror series bridging three compelling films.

The Strangers Trilogy: Chapter 1 is set to be released in movie theaters some time in 2024.

Additionally, Renny Harlin, producer Courtney Solomon and select cast members from the horror film are attending a New York Comic Con Panel to discuss the movie and meet fans. Find out more about the panel at #FanCalendar Here.