Red band trailer for Jason Statham action thriller The Beekeeper

Director David Ayer (Sabotage, Fury, End of Watch) has partnered up with writer Kurt Wimmer (Equilibrium, The Recruit, Law Abiding Citizen) for the action thriller The Beekeeper. The film stars Jason Statham as a seemingly harmless beekeeper, who leads a brutal campaign for vengeance. His quest takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as “Beekeepers.”

The Beekeeper will be released in movie theaters on January 12, 2024, also starring Emmy Raver-Lampman, Josh Hutcherson, Bobby Naderi, Minnie Driver, Phylicia Rashad and Jeremy Irons.

