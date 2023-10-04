Lil Rel Howery is no joke in this trailer for sci-fi thriller The Mill

The Mill centers on a businessman (Lil Rel Howery), who wakes up beside an ancient grist mill situated in the center of an open-air prison cell with no idea how he got there. Forced to work as a beast of burden to stay alive, he must find a way to escape before the birth of his child. The film also stars Pat Healy, Karen Obilom and Patrick Fischler.

The Mill is set to premiere during Hulu's Halloween horror screening series Huluween, on October 9, 2023.