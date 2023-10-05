Official trailer for zombie action thriller Herd

Directed by and co-written by Steven Pierce, Herd stars Ellen Adair (The Sinner, Homeland), Mitzi Akaha (Modern Love Tokyo), Jeremy Holm (House of Cards, Mr. Robot), Amanda Fuller (Starry Eyes, Last Man Standing), Dana Snyder (Aqua Teen Hunger Force), Brandon James Ellis (Iron Fist), Jeremy Lawson (TV’s Walker, TV’s The Real O’Neals), Corbin Bernsen (L.A. Law, Major League, The Dentist) and Timothy V. Murphy (Sons of Anarchy, Criminal Minds). Herd will have its U.S. premiere during New York Comic Con on October 12th, and then opens in movie theaters and on digital platforms the following day, October 13, 2023. Find out more about the Dark Sky Films zombie horror Herd at #FanCalender Here.