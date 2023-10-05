Action Zombie Thriller Herd has New York Comic Con Premiere Ahead of Theatrical/Streaming Release (2023)

Dark Sky Films

When Jamie Miller and her wife, Alex Kanai, try to save their failing marriage by going on a canoe trip in rural Missouri, they find themselves stranded after an accident. Alex breaks her leg during a canoe flip and they must slowly make their way to the nearest small town for help. Upon arriving they find it has been overrun by virus-infected Heps and extreme right wing local militias who are battling them.

The leader of one of the groups, Big John Gruber, shuttles them to safety at his bunker where they are welcomed by a seemingly friendly group of locals, but after witnessing personal and gruesome horrors, the women know they must escape.

Jamie and Alex now find themselves on the run, caught between the group that saved them, a competing militia, and the growing infected Hep threat.

Directed by and co-written by Steven Pierce, Herd stars Ellen Adair (The Sinner, Homeland), Mitzi Akaha (Modern Love Tokyo), Jeremy Holm (House of Cards, Mr. Robot), Amanda Fuller (Starry Eyes, Last Man Standing), Dana Snyder (Aqua Teen Hunger Force), Brandon James Ellis (Iron Fist), Jeremy Lawson (TV’s Walker, TV’s The Real O’Neals), Corbin Bernsen (L.A. Law, Major League, The Dentist) and Timothy V. Murphy (Sons of Anarchy, Criminal Minds).

Herd has its U.S. premiere during New York Comic Con on October 12th, and then opens in movie theaters and on digital platforms the following day, October 13, 2023.