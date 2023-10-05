Horizon: An American Saga (2024)

Warner Bros.

Horizon: An American Saga chronicles a multi-faceted, 15-year span of pre-and post-Civil War expansion and settlement of the American west. Movies One and Two have a dual theatrical release, with film One opening June 28, 2024 and film Two debuting August 16, 2024.

Directed, co-written and starring Kevin Costner Horizon: An American Saga also stars Sienna Miller, Jena Malone, Dale Dickey, Abbey Lee, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Michael Rooker, Giovanni Ribisi, Jeff Fahey, Sam Worthington, Will Patton, Michael Angarano, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson, Thomas Haden Church, Kathleen Quinlan, David O’Hara, Douglas Smith, Angus Macfadyen, Tim Guinee, Tom Payne, James Russo, Charles Baker, Glynn Turman, Larry Bagby, James Landry Hébert, Tatanka Means and Gattlin Griffith.