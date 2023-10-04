Sci-Fi Thriller The Mill Starring Lil Rel Howery Premieres During 2023 Huluween Screening Series (2023)

HULU

A businessman (Lil Rel Howery) wakes up beside an ancient grist mill situated in the center of an open-air prison cell with no idea how he got there. Forced to work as a beast of burden to stay alive, he must find a way to escape before the birth of his child. The Mill is written by Jeffrey David Thomas (All American: Homecoming, Titans) and directed by Sean King O’Grady (We Need to Do Something). The film also stars Pat Healy, Karen Obilom and Patrick Fischler.