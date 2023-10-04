Cat Person Director Susanna Fogel Panel Discussion and Screening at IFC Center (2023)

IFC Center

Director Susanna Fogel (The Flight Attendant, The Wilds) appears in person on Friday, October 6th, in conversation with Jessica Grose (New York Times) and Saturday, October 7, 2023, with Ira Glass. Both events begin at 6:50PM.

The genre-bending thriller Cat Person centers on the horrors of dating in the 21st Century. The film was adapted by Michelle Ashford (Masters of Sex, The Pacific, Operation Mincemeat) from the acclaimed New Yorker short story by Kristen Roupenian. When Margot, a college sophomore (Emilia Jones – Coda) goes on a date with the older Robert (Nicholas Braun – Succession, Zola), she finds that IRL Robert doesn’t live up to the Robert she has been flirting with over texts. Cat Person is an exploration of the gender divide, the quagmire of navigating modern dating, and the dangerous projections we make in our minds about the person at the other end of our phones.