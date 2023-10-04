Director Renny Harlin Attends NYCC Panel for Horror Film The Strangers Trilogy: Chapter 1 (2023)

Lionsgate

On Thursday, October 12, 2023, legendary film director Renny Harlin, producer Courtney Solomon and cast members from The Strangers Trilogy: Chapter 1, attend a New York Comic Con panel for the upcoming horror thriller. The Strangers Trilogy: Chapter 1 is simultaneously the third film in The Strangers franchise and the first of a new trilogy of films that are all being directed by Harlin.

The Strangers Trilogy: Chapter 1 New York Comic Con panel takes place on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 3PM in Room 405.

From master director Renny Harlin (Cliffhanger, Die Hard 2, The Exorcist: The Beginning) comes a new trilogy of terror. In The Strangers Trilogy: Chapter 1, Madelaine Petsch (TV’s Riverdale) stars as a young woman starting a new life with her fiancé. Suddenly, during a road trip stop in a remote vacation rental in the woods, they become the prey of a mysterious gang of masked strangers who attack without warning or reason. What begins as a fight to stay alive becomes one woman’s journey of courage and cunning in this horror series bridging three compelling films.

Produced by Courtney Solomon, The Strangers Trilogy: Chapter 1 also stars Gabriel Basso, Richard Brake, Rachel Shenton, Ella Bruccoleri, Ema Horvath, Froy Gutierrez, Ben Cartwright, George Young, Rebecka Johnston, Janis Ahern, Ryan Bown, Rafaella Biscayn, Florian Clare, JR Esposito, Milo Callaghan, Stevee Davies, Brian Law, Brooke Lena Johnson, Pedro Leandro, Pablo Sandstrom and Miles Yekinni.

The Strangers Trilogy: Chapter 1 is scheduled for theatrical release sometime in 2024.