Silent Night (2023)

Lionsgate

Legendary director John Woo and the producer of John Wick present Silent Night, a gritty revenge tale centering on a tormented father (Joel Kinnaman) who witnesses the death of his young son after being caught in a gang’s crossfire on Christmas Eve. While recovering from a wound that costs him his voice, he makes vengeance his life’s mission and embarks on a punishing training regimen in order to avenge the unbearable loss. Full of Woo’s signature style, Silent Night redefines the action genre with visceral, thrill-a-minute storytelling.

Silent Night is written by Robert Archer Lynn (Deadbox, Already Dead) and also stars Catalina Sandino Moreno, Kid Cudi, Harold Torres, Vinny O’Brien, Yoko Hamamura, Anthony Giulietti and John Pollack.