Thriller The Power is streaming on Shudder; check out the trailer

Shudder has started exclusively streaming the London-set horror film The Power. As Britain prepares for electrical blackouts to sweep across the country in 1974, trainee nurse Val (Rose Williams) arrives for her first day at the crumbling East London Royal Infirmary. With most of the patients and staff evacuated to another hospital, Val is forced to work the night shift, finding herself in a dark, near empty building.

Within these walls lies a deadly secret, forcing Val to face both her own traumatic past and deepest fears in order to confront the malevolent force that’s intent on destroying everything around her.

Written and directed by Corinna Faith, The Power stars Rose Williams, Shakira Rahman, Charlie Carrick, Diveen Henry, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Nuala McGowan, Emma Rigby and Theo Barklem-Biggs.