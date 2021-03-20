PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Pierce Brosnan

Alright. Alright I'll help. On one condition: when you turn against me - as you surely will - you remember, I am only your weapon. view related:

By: Pierce Brosnan

Characters: Mark Taffin

From: Taffin

Genres: Action | Thrillers By:Characters:From:Genres:

Context:

Taffin, an Irish tough-guy debt collector, has been asked by his local community to help rid the town of shady developers bent on building a chemical plant on the outskirts of town. He reluctantly agrees with this warning.