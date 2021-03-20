PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Pierce Brosnan

Don't lecture me Charlotte, we're not that far enough along yet!

By: Pierce Brosnan
Characters: Mark Taffin
From: Taffin
Genres: Action | Thrillers

Context:
Taffin is implying to his girlfriend Charlotte that he will break up with her if she continues to criticize his lifestyle and decisions.

