U-571 HD DVD Edition
U-571 HD DVD Edition
$7.99

$4.99


1 in stock


HD DVDSKU: 210121-84590-1
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Genres: Action | War
Studio: Universal
Original U.S. Release: April 21, 2000
Item Release Date: May 23, 2006
Rating: PG-13
Details

U.S. Navy captain and his crew are just beginning to enjoy 48 hours of leave when they receive word to immediately return to duty. On a top-secret assignment, they must disguise themselves as Nazis and infiltrate a severely damaged Nazi U-boat. Once on board, they are to steal the Nazi’s top-secret decoding device and sink the sub before the Germans catch on to what’s really happening. Their mission is more dangerous and frightening than anything they could have ever imagined, but one which has the power to turn the tide of battle. “U-571″ is exciting!” says Newsweek.

Filled with incredible explosions, raging fires and speeding torpedoes, this suspense-filled action-packed film sets a new standard for high impact entertainment and features an impressive all-star cast.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 117 min

Cast: Bill Paxton | David Keith | Harvey Keitel | Jake Weber | Jon Bon Jovi | Matthew McConaughey | Tom Guiry
Directors: Jonathan Mostow
Project Name: U-571

