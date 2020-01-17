Harry and Meghan: The Royals In Crisis investigative special monarchy leadership exit

With their decision to step away from the royal family, Harry and Meghan have shocked the world and caused a seismic shift in the United Kingdom’s monarchy. Warner Bros. Telepictures and FOX’s TMZ have announced an exclusive one-hour special called Harry & Meghan: The Royals In Crisis, set to air on Wednesday, January 29th at 8 PM ET/PT on FOX. The all new investigative special will explore the couple’s unprecedented exit as senior leaders in Great Britain’s royal family.

The TMZ special investigation is described as cutting through the noise, inaccuracies and speculation surrounding the couple’s surprise announcement. More than a dozen people with ties to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, as well as the rest of the royals, have the exclusive story of the tensions that led to a nearly impossible decision for the Queen. The TMZ special also focuses on the quiet moves of Harry and Meghan to enter the world of entertainment. The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly signed a voiceover deal with Disney in exchange for a donation to a wildlife charity, according to ET Online. The deal is for an unspecified project and will benefit the conservation charity Elephants Without Borders, which helps to track and protect the animals from poaching.

Harry & Meghan: The Royals In Crisis is produced by Warner Bros.’s unscripted and alternative television division Telepictures. Harvey Levin, Ryan Regan and Don Nash serve as executive producers.

