Character posters and featurette released for horror fantasy Gretel & Hansel

Orion Pictures has revealed new character posters for Gretel & Hansel starring Sophia Lillis (IT Chapter 2) and Sammy Leakey, alongside Alice Krige (Star Trek: First Contact) and Charles Babalola (The Legend of Tarzan). Follow the crumbs when the reimagined Grim fairy tale hits theaters on January 31st.

A long time ago in a distant fairytale countryside, a young girl (Sophia Lillis) leads her younger brother (Sammy Leakey) into dark woods in a desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil.

Check out the posters, along with the official trailer and a featurette for Gretel & Hansel, below.

Trailer

Featurette