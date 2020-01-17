Sony ramps up the action with the second trailer for Bloodshot

Based on the bestselling Bloodshot comic book from Valiant, Vin Diesel plays Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the mysterious RST Corporation. With an army of nanotechnology running through his veins, he’s an unstoppable force –stronger than ever and able to heal instantly. But in controlling his body, the company has sway over his mind and memories, as well. Now, Ray doesn’t know what’s real and what’s not and his new mission is to find out.

Directed by Dave Wilson, Bloodshot also stars Sam Heughan, Eiza González, Toby Kebbell, Guy Pearce, Talulah Riley and Lamorne Morris.

Check out the new trailer below and see Bloodshot in theaters on March 13th.