Six beautifully designed movie posters revealed for The Irishman

Netflix has released 6 brand new illustrated movie posters for The Irishman, created by artists Tony Stella and Ian Keltie. The posters recall the days when movie poster design was an art form that fully integrated with the film presentation itself and not just a photoshop rendering of the main characters. These posters give a powerful summary of what’s to come when you watch the Oscar-nominated movie.

Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci star in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, an epic saga of organized crime in post-war America told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th century. Spanning decades, the film chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and offers a monumental journey through the hidden corridors of organized crime: its inner workings, rivalries and connections to mainstream politics.

Check out the full set of posters for The Irishman, below.