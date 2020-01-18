New trailer for action thriller Morbius now online

Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into Marvel’s enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius, this Summer. In Morbius, Leto is dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. But what at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy worse than the disease.

In addition to Jared Leto, the Daniel Espinosa-directed Morbius also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Tyrese Gibson, Jared Harris, J.K. Simmons and Al Madrigal. Espinosa is known for directing Safe House in 2012 with Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds, 2015’s Child 44 with Tom Hardy and Noomi Rapace, and Life in 2017 with Hiroyuki Sanada and Rebecca Ferguson.

Morbius hits theaters on July 31st. Check out the trailer for Morbius, below.