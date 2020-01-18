Official trailer for Fargo installment four featuring Chris Rock and Jason Schwartzman

The fourth installment of Fargo is set in 1950 Kansas City, where two criminal syndicates fighting for a piece of the American dream have struck an uneasy peace. Chris Rock plays Loy Cannon, the head of the African American crime family who trades sons with the head of the Italian mafia as part of tenuous truce. Season 4 of Fargo also stars Jason Schwartzman, Jack Huston, Timothy Olyphant and Jessie Buckley.

Watch the official trailer for Fargo installment four. Premieres April 19th on FX and FX on Hulu.