Check out the new trailer for Warner Bros.’ and DC Entertainment’s upcoming comic adaptation Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel to their smash hit based on the beloved DC Comics superhero.

Patty Jenkins directs Wonder Woman 1984, which stars Pedro Pascal, Gal Gadot, Connie Nielsen, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Robin Wright and Ravi Patel. The film hits theaters on June 5th, 2020.