Warner Bros. set to release international hit Detective Chinatown sequel to coincide with Chinese New Year

In celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year, Warner Bros. is set to release the newest chapter in the hugely popular international franchise Detective Chinatown, with a U.S. and Canadian theatrical release of Detective Chinatown 3. The action comedy sequel is set to open in more than 150 theaters and select IMAX engagements in major cities across North America, including New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Toronto and Vancouver, on January 24, 2020, day-and-date with the film’s release in China by Wanda Pictures. Detective Chinatown 3 is one of the widest releases among Mandarin language films in North America in recent years.

Wang Baoqiang and Liu Haoran reprise their roles as a mismatched crime-solving duo in the film, again written and directed by Chen Sicheng (Detective Chinatown, Detective Chinatown 2). Set in Tokyo, where the pair embarks on their latest misadventure, the film also features Thai martial arts superstar Tony Jaa (Furious 7, the Ong Bak movies) and Japanese actors Satoshi Tsumabuki (Detective Chinatown 2, Paradise Next) and Tadanobu Asano (Midway, Thor: Ragnarok).

Chinatown detectives Tang Ren (Wang Baoqiang) and Qin Feng (Liu Haoran) head to Tokyo to join Japanese investigator Noda Hiroshi (Satoshi Tsumabuki) on a high-profile case involving the murder of a powerful businessman… and the prime suspect is the president of the lethal Black Dragon Gang. But they’re not the only ones taking on the challenge, as detectives from “CRIMASTER World Detective Rankings” also converge in Tokyo to help catch the killer. The appearance of the number one-ranked super-sleuth “Q” on the scene raises the stakes and makes the case even more suspicious for Tang Ren and Qin Feng, who are plunged headlong into the ultimate challenge as the strongest detectives in Asia join forces and fight it out to crack the case.

Detective Chinatown 3 stars Wang Baoqiang and Liu Haoran, and is written and directed by Chen Sicheng. The film also stars Satoshi Tsumabuki, Tony Jaa, Masami Nagasawa, Shota Sometani, Honami Suzuki, Eiji Okuda, Tadanobu Asano, Tomokazu Miura and Shang Yuxian, with special appearances by Xiao Yang, Zhang Zifeng, Roy Chiu, Ning Chang, Janice Man, Zhang Yibai and Clara Lee.

Check out the trailer for Detective Chinatown 3 below.