Hilarious trailer for action thriller Guns Akimbo online

Daniel Radcliffe plays a nerdy video game developer named Miles who’s fond of stirring things up on the internet with his caustic, prodding, and antagonizing comments. One night, he makes the mistake of drunkenly dropping an inflammatory barb on a broadcast of Skizm, an illegal death-match fight club streamed live to the public. In response, Riktor (Ned Dennehy), the maniacal mastermind behind the channel, decides to force Miles’ to join in on the “fun.” Soon after Miles wakes up one morning to find heavy pistols bolted into his bones, and learns Nix (Samara Weaving), the trigger-happy star of Skizm, is his first opponent.

Director Jason Lei Howden (Deathgasm) foretells of a future that may soon await us: drone-captured live feeds, UFC-like competitions pushed to an extreme, and online streaming platforms used for gladiatorial entertainment. As Miles navigates the underworld of Skizm, the stakes — and the ratings — have never been higher.

Guns Akimbo shoots its way into theaters on February 28th, 2020. Check out the darkly-comedic new trailer below.