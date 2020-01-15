Official trailer for X-Men spin-off movie The New Mutants revealed online

Marvel Entertainment and 20th Century Fox are set to release The New Mutants, an original horror thriller directed by Josh Boone, based on a script by Boone and Knate Lee

The New Mutants is set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences start taking place, both their mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to make it out alive.

The New Mutants stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt and Henry Zaga and will be released in theaters on April 3rd, 2020.

Check out the official trailer for 20th Century Fox’s The New Mutants, below.