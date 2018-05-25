Red band trailer and alt. poster for horror Upgrade released

BH Tilt has revealed the red band trailer, a new green band trailer, and an alternative one sheet for the Leigh Whannell written and directed horror Upgrade.

Logan Marshall-Green, Richard Anastasios, Rosco Campbell and Richard Cawthorne star in Upgrade, a hyper violent vision of the future from the producers of Get Out and The Purge, and the creator of Saw and Insidious.

After his wife is killed during a brutal mugging that also leaves him paralyzed, Grey Trace (Logan Marshall Green, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Prometheus) is approached by a billionaire inventor with an experimental cure that will “upgrade” his body. The cure – an Artificial Intelligence implant called STEM – gives Grey physical abilities beyond anything experienced and the ability to relentlessly claim vengeance against those who murdered his wife and left him for dead.

Upgrade hits theaters on June 1st. Check out the trailers and poster, below.

Red Band

Green Band