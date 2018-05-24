Updates on the status of Tales from the Hood 2 and it looks like we go back to the hood this September

Yesterday filmmaker Rusty Cundieff posted the very intriguing image below, featuring himself and iconic actor Keith David, on his Instagram profile. So I reached out to the cult favorite creator of Tales From the Hood to find out the straight dope on the status of his long-in-development sequel to the cult urban horror.

Here was his response:

@filmfetish slated to drop as of now about September 29th. Where? How? Don’t know. But that’s what the folks at universal tell me.

While my mind was blown, we did a little more digging and found out some additional facts about TFTH2:

The film is co-written and co-directed by Cundieff and Darin Scott. Scott produced and co-wrote the 1995 original.

The cast does indeed include Keith David as Portifoy Simms, Alexandria DeBerry, Andy Cohen, Jay Huguley as Grant Measpine, Kendrick Cross as Henry Bradley, Cat Limket, Adrian Lockett as Leroy Too Tight, Cynthia LeBlanc, Gunnar Anderson as Roy Bryant, Elton LeBlanc, Jennifer Hamilton Collins and David Dahlgren as Dr. Gwinette.

An article on nola.com from earlier this year indicates that producers filed paperwork to shoot in New Orleans. So unless there was some last minute change, Tales from the Hood 2 was at least partially shot in “The Big Easy.”

Shout Factory released a Special Edition Blu-ray of the original Tales from the Hood on April 18, 2017. It sold out of our film flea market CrushCollectibles.com in less than a week!

I’m working on getting additional information on Tales from the Hood 2 from Cundieff, so I’ll update this post with more information, as I get it. For now, remember that “Death… it comes in many strange packages.”

