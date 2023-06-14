The Blackening Has its World Premiere During Tribeca Festival (2023)

U.S. Festival Premieres, World Premieres | Jun 13, 2023

In historic Harlem, New York at the legendary Apollo Theater, Lionsgate hosted the star-studded U.S. premiere for The Blackening with the Tribeca Film Festival, in association with Tribeca’s Expressions of Black Freedom Program, and in commemoration of Juneteenth. The event took place on Tuesday, June 13th, 2023 at 7:30 PM.

Stars of the horror comedy Grace Byers, Jermaine Fowler, Melvin Gregg, X Mayo, Dewayne Perkins, Antoinette Robertson, Sinqua Wells, Jay Pharoah, and Yvonne Orji attended alongside the filmmakers Tim Story, Tracy Oliver, E. Brian Dobbins, Marcei A. Brown and Jason Clark.

Following the premiere screening, the cast and filmmakers took the stage for a Q&A conversation hosted by actress and entrepreneur Keke Palmer.

The Blackening centers around a group of Black friends who reunite for a Juneteenth weekend getaway only to find themselves trapped in a remote cabin with a twisted killer. Forced to play by his rules, the friends soon realize this ain’t no motherf****** game. Directed by Tim Story (Ride Along, Think Like A Man, Barbershop) and screenplay and screen story by Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip, Harlem) & Dewayne Perkins (The Amber Ruffin Show, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), The Blackening skewers genre tropes and poses the sardonic question: if the entire cast of a horror movie is Black, who dies first?

Related

Win a copy of historical action thriller Warriors of the Rainbow: Seediq Bale on Blu-raySponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
#FantasticFour gets a new story-laden trailer and movie posterSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Joseph Gordon-LevittSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Batman v. Superman Ultimate Edition trailer unveils new scenes and previously unclear story linesSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Mike Tyson and Donnie Yen battle in the new trailer for martial arts epic Ip Man 3Sponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Teaser trailer revealed for Hong Kong action thriller Project GutenbergSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
New trailer and poster for action thriller The 355Sponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Check out the Super Bowl clip for Marvel Studio's Moon KnightSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Bruce Lee's epic sci-fi screenplay The Silent Flute being developed through U.S.-China movie fundSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Trailer for zombie thriller Train To Busan Presents: PeninsulaSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Explore More...