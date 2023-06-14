They Cloned Tyrone (2023)

Streaming/VOD Premiere | Jul 21, 2023

Netflix

A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (Jamie Foxx, John Boyega, Teyonah Parris) onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper.

Juel Taylor directs They Cloned Tyrone, which also stars David Alan Grier, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Tamberla Perry, Eric Robinson Jr. and Kiefer Sutherland.

