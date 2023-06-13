James Marsden and Jury Duty Cast Stage Taco Truck Takeover (2023)

Contests and Giveaways | Jun 14 - Jun 16, 2023

If you live in the Los Angeles area and love tacos, you’ll want to know about this giveaway.

The cast of the Amazon Freevee comedy series Jury Duty are staging a Taco Truck Takeover near various Los Angeles County courthouses the week of June 12th. The activation is inspired by a scene in the first episode of the series, ‘Voir Dire,’ when James Marsden buys tacos for the jurors “in lieu of selfies.”

During the series of giveaways, various cast members will be helping distribute the tacos, including James Marsden, Ronald Gladden, Ishmel Sahid, Cassandra Blair, Maria Russell, Susan Berger, Brandon Loeser, Ron Song, Alan Barinholtz, Rashida Olayiwola, Whitney Rice, Evan Williams and Ben Seaward.*

Dates and Locations

  • Wednesday, June 14th, 2023

    3981 Laurel Canyon Blvd.
    Studio City, CA 91604
    Breakfast: 8 AM – 10 AM
    Lunch: 12 PM – 2 PM

  • Thursday, June 15th, 2023

    322 Foothill Rd.
    Beverly Hills, CA 90210
    Breakfast: 8 AM – 10 AM
    Lunch: 12 PM – 2 PM

  • Friday, June 16th, 2023

    1515 Abbot Kinney Blvd.
    Venice, CA 90291
    Lunch: 11:30 AM – 2 PM

Jury Duty is a documentary-style comedy series that chronicles the inner workings of an American jury trial through the eyes of one particular juror. What that juror doesn’t know is that the entire case is fake, everyone except him is an actor, and everything that happens — inside the courtroom and out — is carefully planned.

All eight episodes of Jury Duty are streaming now on Amazon Freevee. A special cast commentary edition is also available.

Amazon Freevee is a free streaming service available as a standalone app and via Prime Video and Fire TV as well as other third party apps.

* Cast members in attendance will vary by location and are subject to change.

