Skybound Releases Larry Hama-Written G.I. Joe Number 301 (2023)

Comic Releases | Nov 14, 2023

Skybound Entertainment

Skybound has announced that G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero, one of the longest running non-superhero comics of all time, will return in November 2023 with issue number 301. Legendary series writer Larry Hama (Marvel’s Wolverine) continues his record-breaking run on the series, joined by fan-favorite artist Chris Mooneyham (DC’s Nightwing, Sgt. Rock and the Unknown Soldier) and colorist Francesco Segala (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) breathing new life into the iconic characters, and with covers by the incomparable Andy Kubert (Marvel’s X-Men).

A new era for G.I. Joe begins in G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #301 with this jumping on point for new readers as your favorite characters – Duke, Scarlett, Roadblock, Storm Shadow, Cobra Commander, Serpentor and more – are back for new battles, new friends, new enemies and… the return of the original Snake Eyes!

Each issue of G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero will also feature an open-to-order variant cover with a black and white version of Kubert’s stunning main cover.

