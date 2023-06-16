Employee Of The Month (L'employée du mois) (2023)

DVD Release Dates, Streaming/VOD Premiere | Jul 11, 2023

Film Movement

After working for EcoClean — an industrial cleaning supplies company — for nearly 17 years, model-employee Inès believes it’s time for a raise. Despite daily jibes from her incompetent and misogynistic co-workers (including Patrick, EcoClean’s ineffectual owner), she remains professional and dedicated to the company’s brand. When Inès confronts Patrick about her salary, he not only disparages her request but makes a lecherous pass at her. New intern Mélody witnesses this and jumps in to help, but in the process both women accidentally find themselves with blood on their hands. Spiraling more out of control by the minute, Inès and Mélody must conjure up increasingly maniacal solutions to cover their tracks — and clean up their mess.

Directed by Véronique Jadin, Employee of the Month stars Jasmina Douieb, Laetitia Mampaka, Alex Vizorek, Peter Van den Begin, Laurence Bibot, Achille Ridolfi, Christophe Bourdon, Ingrid Heiderscheidt and Philippe Résimont.

