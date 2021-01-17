Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Star Trek: The Original TV Series Classic Comics T-Shirt CBS1290

Star Trek: The Original TV Series Classic Comics T-Shirt CBS1290
View larger

$27.10

From: $21.70


2 in stock
Style: ATBB Size: SM Adult Regular Fit Poly Short Sleeve Black Back Tee
ATBB Size Chart
Description: This T-shirt style features vibrant color with advanced moisture management performance and odor control. This garment has wicking properties and shoulder-to-shoulder taping. This item is hand-printed in the USA using a process that creates slight imperfections over seams. These are unique to and a part of each item.
Star Trek: The Original TV Series Classic Comics T-Shirt CBS1290

2 in stock
Style: ATBB Size: MED Adult Regular Fit Poly Short Sleeve Black Back Tee
ATBB Size Chart
Description: This T-shirt style features vibrant color with advanced moisture management performance and odor control. This garment has wicking properties and shoulder-to-shoulder taping. This item is hand-printed in the USA using a process that creates slight imperfections over seams. These are unique to and a part of each item.
Star Trek: The Original TV Series Classic Comics T-Shirt CBS1290

2 in stock
Style: ATBB Size: LRG Adult Regular Fit Poly Short Sleeve Black Back Tee
ATBB Size Chart
Description: This T-shirt style features vibrant color with advanced moisture management performance and odor control. This garment has wicking properties and shoulder-to-shoulder taping. This item is hand-printed in the USA using a process that creates slight imperfections over seams. These are unique to and a part of each item.
Star Trek: The Original TV Series Classic Comics T-Shirt CBS1290

2 in stock
Style: ATBB Size: XL Adult Regular Fit Poly Short Sleeve Black Back Tee
ATBB Size Chart
Description: This T-shirt style features vibrant color with advanced moisture management performance and odor control. This garment has wicking properties and shoulder-to-shoulder taping. This item is hand-printed in the USA using a process that creates slight imperfections over seams. These are unique to and a part of each item.
Star Trek: The Original TV Series Classic Comics T-Shirt CBS1290

2 in stock
Style: ATBB Size: 2XL Adult Regular Fit Poly Short Sleeve Black Back Tee
ATBB Size Chart
Description: This T-shirt style features vibrant color with advanced moisture management performance and odor control. This garment has wicking properties and shoulder-to-shoulder taping. This item is hand-printed in the USA using a process that creates slight imperfections over seams. These are unique to and a part of each item.
Star Trek: The Original TV Series Classic Comics T-Shirt CBS1290

2 in stock
Style: ATBB Size: 3XL Adult Regular Fit Poly Short Sleeve Black Back Tee
ATBB Size Chart
Description: This T-shirt style features vibrant color with advanced moisture management performance and odor control. This garment has wicking properties and shoulder-to-shoulder taping. This item is hand-printed in the USA using a process that creates slight imperfections over seams. These are unique to and a part of each item.
Star Trek: The Original TV Series Classic Comics T-Shirt CBS1290

2 in stock
Style: ATPC Size: SM Adult Poly/Cotton Regular Fit Short Sleeve Tee
ATPC Size Chart
Description: Softest feel and our most vintage looking T-Shirt. Each T-Shirt is hand made and unique. Expect your item to have smudges and blurs over seams, along with areas of creasing near edges.
Star Trek: The Original TV Series Classic Comics T-Shirt CBS1290

2 in stock
Style: ATPC Size: MED Adult Poly/Cotton Regular Fit Short Sleeve Tee
ATPC Size Chart
Description: Softest feel and our most vintage looking T-Shirt. Each T-Shirt is hand made and unique. Expect your item to have smudges and blurs over seams, along with areas of creasing near edges.
Star Trek: The Original TV Series Classic Comics T-Shirt CBS1290

2 in stock
Style: ATPC Size: LRG Adult Poly/Cotton Regular Fit Short Sleeve Tee
ATPC Size Chart
Description: Softest feel and our most vintage looking T-Shirt. Each T-Shirt is hand made and unique. Expect your item to have smudges and blurs over seams, along with areas of creasing near edges.
Star Trek: The Original TV Series Classic Comics T-Shirt CBS1290

2 in stock
Style: ATPC Size: XL Adult Poly/Cotton Regular Fit Short Sleeve Tee
ATPC Size Chart
Description: Softest feel and our most vintage looking T-Shirt. Each T-Shirt is hand made and unique. Expect your item to have smudges and blurs over seams, along with areas of creasing near edges.
Star Trek: The Original TV Series Classic Comics T-Shirt CBS1290

2 in stock
Style: ATPC Size: 2XL Adult Poly/Cotton Regular Fit Short Sleeve Tee
ATPC Size Chart
Description: Softest feel and our most vintage looking T-Shirt. Each T-Shirt is hand made and unique. Expect your item to have smudges and blurs over seams, along with areas of creasing near edges.
Star Trek: The Original TV Series Classic Comics T-Shirt CBS1290

2 in stock
Style: ATPP Size: SM Adult Poly Regular Fit Short Sleeve Tee
ATPP Size Chart
Description: Vibrant color with advanced moisture management performance and odor control T-Shirt. Each T-Shirt is hand made and unique. Expect your item to have smudges and blurs over seams, along with areas of creasing near the edges.
Star Trek: The Original TV Series Classic Comics T-Shirt CBS1290

2 in stock
Style: ATPP Size: MED Adult Poly Regular Fit Short Sleeve Tee
ATPP Size Chart
Description: Vibrant color with advanced moisture management performance and odor control T-Shirt. Each T-Shirt is hand made and unique. Expect your item to have smudges and blurs over seams, along with areas of creasing near the edges.
Star Trek: The Original TV Series Classic Comics T-Shirt CBS1290

2 in stock
Style: ATPP Size: LRG Adult Poly Regular Fit Short Sleeve Tee
ATPP Size Chart
Description: Vibrant color with advanced moisture management performance and odor control T-Shirt. Each T-Shirt is hand made and unique. Expect your item to have smudges and blurs over seams, along with areas of creasing near the edges.
Star Trek: The Original TV Series Classic Comics T-Shirt CBS1290

2 in stock
Style: ATPP Size: XL Adult Poly Regular Fit Short Sleeve Tee
ATPP Size Chart
Description: Vibrant color with advanced moisture management performance and odor control T-Shirt. Each T-Shirt is hand made and unique. Expect your item to have smudges and blurs over seams, along with areas of creasing near the edges.
Star Trek: The Original TV Series Classic Comics T-Shirt CBS1290

2 in stock
Style: ATPP Size: 2XL Adult Poly Regular Fit Short Sleeve Tee
ATPP Size Chart
Description: Vibrant color with advanced moisture management performance and odor control T-Shirt. Each T-Shirt is hand made and unique. Expect your item to have smudges and blurs over seams, along with areas of creasing near the edges.
Star Trek: The Original TV Series Classic Comics T-Shirt CBS1290

2 in stock
Style: ATPP Size: 3XL Adult Poly Regular Fit Short Sleeve Tee
ATPP Size Chart
Description: Vibrant color with advanced moisture management performance and odor control T-Shirt. Each T-Shirt is hand made and unique. Expect your item to have smudges and blurs over seams, along with areas of creasing near the edges.
Star Trek: The Original TV Series Classic Comics T-Shirt CBS1290


ATBB: Adult 100% Poly Black Back Short Sleeve TeeSKU: 210117-84387-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
ATBB Size Chart
Star Trek: The Original TV Series Classic Comics T-Shirt CBS1290
ATPC: Adult Regular Fit Short Sleeve 65/35 Poly/CottonSKU: 210117-84387-7
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New
ATPC Size Chart
Star Trek: The Original TV Series Classic Comics T-Shirt CBS1290
ATPP: Adult Regular Fit Short Sleeve 100% PolySKU: 210117-84387-12
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New
ATPP Size Chart
Star Trek: The Original TV Series Classic Comics T-Shirt CBS1290

View All: Gene Roddenberry | George Takei | Leonard Nimoy | Nichelle Nichols | William Shatner  items
Product Types: Apparel & Accessories | T-Shirts - Short Sleeve
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Television | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Television
Studio: Trev
Original U.S. Release: September 8, 1966
Rating: TV-PG

Our exclusive line of apparel is made from the finest materials and contain beautifully designed graphics that will immediately remind you of your favorite movie, classic television series or comic book character.

All designs are fully licensed and will be made on-demand when you order. Please allow up to 2 weeks for delivery.

Due to licensing restrictions, this item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.

Visit our Apparel Shop : Pullovers & Hoodies | T-Shirts - All Over Print | T-Shirts - Long Sleeve | T-Shirts - Short Sleeve
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Star Trek: The Original TV Series Classic Comics T-Shirt.

Specifications

  • Material: ATBB - 100% Poly / ATPC - 65/35 Poly/Cotton / ATPP - 100% Poly

Cast: DeForest Kelley | Eddie Paskey | George Takei | James Doohan | John Winston | Leonard Nimoy | Majel Barrett | Nichelle Nichols | Walter Koenig | William Shatner
Project Name: Star Trek: The Original Series

Related Items

Alfred Hitchcock: The Complete Films Hardcover Edition (2019)
Big Trouble In Little China Collector’s Set: Limited Edition Steelbook + Special Edition Blu-ray 28.5″ X 16.5″ Lithograph Poster + 18″ X 24″ Rolled Poster + 7″ Green Vinyl Record
Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back Collector’s Edition Original Motion Picture Soundtrack with Rare Foldout Poster
New York Anime Festival Official Program Guide (Sept. 2008) Jacob Javits Center NYC
Red Prequel Comic (November 2010) Helen Mirren Cover
You Only Live Twice Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Remastered Vinyl Edition (2015)
Marvel Captain America Civil War Shield Logo Pendant Stainless Steel Necklace (2016)
Ganja and Hess Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Record Store Day (RSD) 2018 Exclusive
Conan the Barbarian Marvel Comics No. 71 (February 1977) Robert E. Howard, John Buscema, Ernie Chan [C73]
Our Army at War Sgt. Rock (No. 167, May 1966) Joe Kubert [9063]

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Television | Fantasy | Featured | Featured - Email | Science Fiction | T-Shirts - Short Sleeve | Television | Throwback Space | Trev