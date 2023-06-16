Award-winning 4K Restoration of Sci-Fi Classic Invaders from Mars Comes to Home Video (2023)

Ignite Films

Ignite Films, the Dutch company formed in 2005 by Jan Willem Bosman Jansen, is set to release their award-winning 4K restoration of William Cameron Menzies’ Invaders From Mars, the first title released under the Ignite Films label. The groundbreaking sci-fi classic will be released in partnership with MVD for retail sale.

The must-have restoration for all Invaders from Mars fans, both Earthlings and Martians alike, features spectacular special bonus features on the 4K UHD and Blu-ray versions, including a restored 4K version of the original 1953 trailer and a newly commissioned 2022 remix of the trailer, an interview with the film’s star, Jimmy Hunt, an in-depth look at the restoration process led by Scott MacQueen, Restoration Supervisor, plus a new featurette about the film featuring interviews with directors Joe Dante (Gremlins), John Landis (An American Werewolf in London), multiple Visual Effects Academy-Award winner Robert Skotak (Aliens, Terminator 2: Judgement Day), and other luminaries. The DVD version does not include bonus materials.

The 4K restoration of Invaders from Mars recently won the inaugural Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) Jury Award for Restoration and Preservation, and the prestigious Rondo Awards for Best Blu-ray and Best Restoration.

Fearful memories of this timeless 1953 bone-chiller still haunt the dreams of fans who have never forgotten the story of David MacLean, a young boy (Jimmy Hunt) who witnesses an alien invasion. Invaders from Mars was filmed from a child’s point of view, using exaggerated sets and upward angles. It became a modern classic and was also one of two early 50s classic alien-invasion science fiction films (the other is Robert Wise’s The Day the Earth Stood Still) reflecting Cold War tensions, the Red Scare and paranoid anxiety typical of many films in the 50s.

Invaders from Mars was directed by William Cameron Menzies and stars Helena Carter, Arthur Franz, Jimmy Hunt, Leif Erickson, Hillary Brooke, Morris Ankrum, Max Wagner, William Phipps, Milburn Stone and Janine Perreau.