Lloyd Kaufman and Team Troma Head to Forbidden Planet New York City for Toxic Avenger 4K Box Set Release Party (2023)

Troma Entertainment

Forbidden Planet NYC is welcoming back cult cinema icon Lloyd Kaufman, creator of the Toxic Avenger and president of Troma Entertainment on Sunday, October 29, 2023 from 5PM to 7PM. Troma Entertainment will be celebrating the release of the Toxic Avenger 8 Disc 4K UHD Limited Edition Boxed Set Collection. Meet a living legend in the world of independent cinema and get the Toxic Avenger 8 Disc 4K UHD Limited Edition Boxed Set Collection signed!

Tromaville, New Jersey has a monstrous new hero! The Toxic Avenger is born when meek mop boy Melvin (Mark Torgl, The First Turn-On) falls into a vat of toxic waste after being relentlessly bullied by the jerks in the health club where he works. Now Toxie is here to serve and protect the people of Tromaville from evildoers out to destroy him and the town.

For the first time, all four Toxic Avenger films of the world famous franchise have been brought together into one Tromarific 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray package! This “TOXSET” will prove to be an increasingly valuable collectible.

These are brand new 4K scans and restorations by Vinegar Syndrome, directly from the films’ original camera negatives, and are presented in their original 1.85:1 aspect ratio in HDR.

The Toxic Avenger films included in the new Boxed Set include: